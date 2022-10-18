White Organic Retail consolidated net profit rises 71.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1661.74% to Rs 95.31 crore

Net profit of White Organic Retail rose 71.43% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1661.74% to Rs 95.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.95.315.411.150.371.330.571.330.570.720.42

