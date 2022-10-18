JUST IN
White Organic Retail consolidated net profit rises 71.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1661.74% to Rs 95.31 crore

Net profit of White Organic Retail rose 71.43% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1661.74% to Rs 95.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales95.315.41 1662 OPM %1.150.37 -PBDT1.330.57 133 PBT1.330.57 133 NP0.720.42 71

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 08:07 IST

