Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 14.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.56% to Rs 657.48 croreNet profit of Can Fin Homes rose 14.62% to Rs 141.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 123.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.56% to Rs 657.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 467.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales657.48467.77 41 OPM %92.3594.55 -PBDT206.25171.57 20 PBT202.85169.05 20 NP141.71123.64 15
