Can Fin Homes standalone net profit rises 14.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Can Fin Homes rose 14.62% to Rs 141.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 123.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.56% to Rs 657.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 467.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.657.48467.7792.3594.55206.25171.57202.85169.05141.71123.64

