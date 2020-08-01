Vikas Ecotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.29 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 85.94% to Rs 7.47 croreNet loss of Vikas Ecotech reported to Rs 5.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 85.94% to Rs 7.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 53.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7.4753.13 -86 OPM %-8.437.17 -PBDT-4.343.41 PL PBT-5.292.21 PL NP-5.291.57 PL
