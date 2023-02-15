Garg Furnace standalone net profit declines 79.92% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 2.34% to Rs 53.38 crore

Net profit of Garg Furnace declined 79.92% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.34% to Rs 53.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 52.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales53.3852.16 2 OPM %1.635.75 -PBDT0.892.98 -70 PBT0.532.64 -80 NP0.532.64 -80

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:43 IST

