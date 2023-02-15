Garg Furnace standalone net profit declines 79.92% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.34% to Rs 53.38 crore

Net profit of Garg Furnace declined 79.92% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.34% to Rs 53.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 52.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.53.3852.161.635.750.892.980.532.640.532.64

