Venkys (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sun TV Network Ltd, Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 November 2018.

Sun TV Network Ltd, Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 November 2018.

tumbled 15.79% to Rs 2375.6 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22823 shares in the past one month.

crashed 6.96% to Rs 617.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69922 shares in the past one month.

Ltd lost 6.50% to Rs 568.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

slipped 6.21% to Rs 62.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 60195 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51196 shares in the past one month.

dropped 6.11% to Rs 954.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2173 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3799 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)