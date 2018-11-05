Venkys (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Sun TV Network Ltd spurts 0.96%, up for fifth straight session
Sun TV Network Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today
Sun TV Network Ltd up for fifth session
Reliance Communications Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Astral Poly Technik standalone net profit rises 42.74% in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sun TV Network Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd and Astral Poly Technik Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 November 2018.
Sun TV Network Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd and Astral Poly Technik Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 November 2018.
Venkys (India) Ltd tumbled 15.79% to Rs 2375.6 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22823 shares in the past one month.
Sun TV Network Ltd crashed 6.96% to Rs 617.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69922 shares in the past one month.
Cipla Ltd lost 6.50% to Rs 568.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.
Indo Count Industries Ltd slipped 6.21% to Rs 62.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 60195 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51196 shares in the past one month.
Astral Poly Technik Ltd dropped 6.11% to Rs 954.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2173 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3799 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU