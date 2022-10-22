Moneyboxx Finance allots Non-Convertible Debentures

-
ALSO READ
Board of Moneyboxx Finance approves preferential allotment of shares
Grasim Industries allots Non-Convertible Debentures
Moneyboxx Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Moneyboxx Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Indrayani Biotech allots 9.25 lakh compulsorily convertible preference shares
-
W.e.f. 21 October 2022The Board of Moneyboxx Finance on 22 October 2022 has approved the allotment of 200 Rated, Unlisted, Senior, Secured, Redeemable,Taxable, Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs or Debentures) at a face value of Rs. 10,00,000 (Rupees Ten Lakh only per NCD to identified investor named Promising Lenders Fund w.e.f 21 October 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU