Moneyboxx Finance allots Non-Convertible Debentures

W.e.f. 21 October 2022

The Board of Moneyboxx Finance on 22 October 2022 has approved the allotment of 200 Rated, Unlisted, Senior, Secured, Redeemable,Taxable, Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs or Debentures) at a face value of Rs. 10,00,000 (Rupees Ten Lakh only per NCD to identified investor named Promising Lenders Fund w.e.f 21 October 2022.

