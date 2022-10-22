Moneyboxx Finance allots Non-Convertible Debentures

JUST IN
W.e.f. 21 October 2022

The Board of Moneyboxx Finance on 22 October 2022 has approved the allotment of 200 Rated, Unlisted, Senior, Secured, Redeemable,Taxable, Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs or Debentures) at a face value of Rs. 10,00,000 (Rupees Ten Lakh only per NCD to identified investor named Promising Lenders Fund w.e.f 21 October 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 16:08 IST

