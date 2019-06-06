Veritas (India) standalone net profit rises 39.05% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 102.56% to Rs 170.96 crore

Net profit of Veritas (India) rose 39.05% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 102.56% to Rs 170.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 84.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.58% to Rs 9.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.51% to Rs 611.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 524.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales170.9684.40 103 611.53524.89 17 OPM %-0.371.61 -0.531.35 - PBDT2.163.05 -29 13.189.62 37 PBT2.012.90 -31 12.609.01 40 NP1.461.05 39 9.785.57 76

