Veritas (India) standalone net profit rises 39.05% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 39.05% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 102.56% to Rs 170.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 84.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.58% to Rs 9.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.51% to Rs 611.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 524.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

170.9684.40611.53524.89-0.371.610.531.352.163.0513.189.622.012.9012.609.011.461.059.785.57

