Viji Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Jindal Photo Ltd, Reliance Capital Ltd, Vikas Multicorp Ltd and Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 November 2020.

Viji Finance Ltd tumbled 5.88% to Rs 0.48 at 14:21 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 23012 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14528 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Photo Ltd crashed 5.48% to Rs 13.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1711 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1296 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Capital Ltd lost 4.99% to Rs 9.71. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vikas Multicorp Ltd plummeted 4.99% to Rs 8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd shed 4.98% to Rs 102.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 36136 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28583 shares in the past one month.

