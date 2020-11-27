Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 19.75 points or 0.34% at 5852.33 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.18%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.96%),Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 0.95%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.82%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.7%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.58%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.57%), Castrol India Ltd (down 0.36%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.22%).

On the other hand, Adani Gas Ltd (up 7.62%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 3.81%), and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 3.38%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 42.12 or 0.1% at 44217.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 1.9 points or 0.01% at 12988.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 276.23 points or 1.68% at 16756.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 95.35 points or 1.72% at 5654.8.

On BSE,1751 shares were trading in green, 922 were trading in red and 178 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)