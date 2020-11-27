Volumes soar at Amber Enterprises India Ltd counter

-
Amber Enterprises India Ltd clocked volume of 7.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 92806 shares
Greaves Cotton Ltd, Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 November 2020.
Amber Enterprises India Ltd clocked volume of 7.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 92806 shares. The stock gained 10.64% to Rs.2,398.30. Volumes stood at 1.03 lakh shares in the last session.
Greaves Cotton Ltd registered volume of 129.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.21 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.41% to Rs.83.70. Volumes stood at 54.36 lakh shares in the last session.
Indraprastha Gas Ltd registered volume of 194.61 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26.66 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.82% to Rs.496.65. Volumes stood at 26.79 lakh shares in the last session.
Varun Beverages Ltd saw volume of 17.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.46 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.17% to Rs.848.85. Volumes stood at 3.66 lakh shares in the last session.
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd notched up volume of 46.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.92 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.16% to Rs.220.75. Volumes stood at 11.28 lakh shares in the last session.
