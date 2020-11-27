Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 60.66 points or 0.28% at 21778.61 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 2.08%), Coforge Ltd (down 1.25%),HCL Technologies Ltd (down 1.18%),Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.17%),Mphasis Ltd (down 0.85%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 0.58%), Wipro Ltd (down 0.52%), Majesco Ltd (down 0.36%), Ramco Systems Ltd (down 0.31%), and Hind Rectifiers Ltd (down 0.21%).

On the other hand, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 9.99%), HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 7.05%), and Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 4.99%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 42.12 or 0.1% at 44217.62.

The Nifty 50 index was up 1.9 points or 0.01% at 12988.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 276.23 points or 1.68% at 16756.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 95.35 points or 1.72% at 5654.8.

On BSE,1751 shares were trading in green, 922 were trading in red and 178 were unchanged.

