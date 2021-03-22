Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 350.35 points or 1.08% at 32082.05 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 4.74%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (down 2.92%),V I P Industries Ltd (down 1.33%),Blue Star Ltd (down 1.08%),Titan Company Ltd (down 1.04%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.96%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.73%), and TTK Prestige Ltd (down 0.47%).

On the other hand, Orient Electric Ltd (up 2.21%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.54%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 1.14%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 312.42 or 0.63% at 49545.82.

The Nifty 50 index was down 67.2 points or 0.46% at 14676.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 88.24 points or 0.43% at 20558.78.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.26 points or 0.31% at 6805.81.

On BSE,1434 shares were trading in green, 1473 were trading in red and 219 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)