Financials stocks edge lower

Financials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Finance index decreasing 97.26 points or 1.3% at 7388.86 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, IndusInd Bank Ltd (down 3.97%), Tata Investment Corporation Ltd (down 3.78%),Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (down 3.62%),SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (down 3.39%),UCO Bank (down 3.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were IIFL Finance Ltd (down 3.27%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 3.21%), JM Financial Ltd (down 2.67%), ICICI Bank Ltd (down 2.46%), and L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (down 2.21%).

On the other hand, Dolat Investments Ltd (up 9.21%), Reliance Capital Ltd (up 5%), and IFCI Ltd (up 4.95%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 312.42 or 0.63% at 49545.82.

The Nifty 50 index was down 67.2 points or 0.46% at 14676.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 88.24 points or 0.43% at 20558.78.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.26 points or 0.31% at 6805.81.

On BSE,1434 shares were trading in green, 1473 were trading in red and 219 were unchanged.

