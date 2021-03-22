Mindtree rises after multi-year engagement with Knauf

Mindtree gained 0.56% to Rs 1999.65 after the IT company announced a multi-year engagement with Knauf to drive its IT transformation initiatives.

Knauf is a global manufacturer of building materials and construction systems. As Knauf's preferred supplier, Mindtree will help accelerate the company's IT transformation, building a future-ready technology core, driving innovation, reducing time to market, and improving operating efficiency.

Mindtree will provide application development services, help digitizing their infrastructure, transforming their supply chain systems, and further develop digital platforms. The engagement will leverage industry-leading IT platforms and will also help Knauf complete post-merger technology integrations.

MindTree is an international information technology consulting and implementation company that delivers business solutions through global software development.

The IT company's net profit rose 28.7% to Rs 326.5 crore on 5% increase in revenue to Rs 2,023.7 crore in Q3 December 2020 (Q3 FY21) over Q2 September 2020 (Q2 FY21).

