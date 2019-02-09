JUST IN
Vikas Proppant & Granite standalone net profit rises 1047.12% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 15.39 crore

Net profit of Vikas Proppant & Granite rose 1047.12% to Rs 11.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 15.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales15.390 0 OPM %98.830 -PBDT15.21-0.09 LP PBT15.21-0.09 LP NP11.931.04 1047

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 16:39 IST

