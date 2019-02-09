Optimus Finance consolidated net profit declines 82.76% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.39% to Rs 11.84 croreNet profit of Optimus Finance declined 82.76% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 13.39% to Rs 11.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales11.8413.67 -13 OPM %5.078.27 -PBDT0.621.05 -41 PBT0.591.02 -42 NP0.100.58 -83
