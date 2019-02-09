Hisar Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 17.65% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 17.49% to Rs 49.73 croreNet profit of Hisar Metal Industries declined 17.65% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 17.49% to Rs 49.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 60.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales49.7360.27 -17 OPM %5.356.57 -PBDT1.962.38 -18 PBT1.431.94 -26 NP1.121.36 -18
