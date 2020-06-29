JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

DQ Entertainment International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.42 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit declines 42.08% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 19.84% to Rs 13.41 crore

Net profit of Vikram Thermo (India) declined 42.08% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.84% to Rs 13.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.43% to Rs 7.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.10% to Rs 55.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales13.4116.73 -20 55.8558.24 -4 OPM %17.2323.67 -21.1615.37 - PBDT2.363.74 -37 11.437.98 43 PBT1.863.26 -43 9.456.16 53 NP1.392.40 -42 7.244.43 63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 18:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU