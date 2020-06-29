Vikram Thermo (India) standalone net profit declines 42.08% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.84% to Rs 13.41 crore

Net profit of Vikram Thermo (India) declined 42.08% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.84% to Rs 13.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.43% to Rs 7.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.10% to Rs 55.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 58.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

