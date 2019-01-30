JUST IN
Vinati Organics standalone net profit rises 122.75% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 63.24% to Rs 303.05 crore

Net profit of Vinati Organics rose 122.75% to Rs 70.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 31.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 63.24% to Rs 303.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 185.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales303.05185.65 63 OPM %35.1226.84 -PBDT113.4351.20 122 PBT106.5145.73 133 NP70.6831.73 123

First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 18:01 IST

