Vinayak Polycon International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 52.37% to Rs 2.11 croreNet loss of Vinayak Polycon International reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.37% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.114.43 -52 OPM %-0.477.00 -PBDT-0.080.22 PL PBT-0.250.03 PL NP-0.240.02 PL
