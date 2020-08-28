Archies reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.19 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 94.95% to Rs 1.54 croreNet Loss of Archies reported to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 94.95% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 30.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.5430.48 -95 OPM %-148.058.33 -PBDT0.232.28 -90 PBT-4.40-3.38 -30 NP-3.19-2.31 -38
