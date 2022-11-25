Bobshell Electrodes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bobshell Electrodes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the June 2022 quarter
5Paisa Capital Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Ador Welding consolidated net profit declines 31.83% in the September 2022 quarter
Welspun Corp gains on bagging major order in US
Rasi Electrodes standalone net profit rises 35.29% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 81.99% to Rs 0.38 croreNet loss of Bobshell Electrodes reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 81.99% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.382.11 -82 OPM %-36.849.95 -PBDT-0.130.21 PL PBT-0.160.18 PL NP-0.160.18 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU