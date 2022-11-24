Adani Green Energy (UP) reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.66 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 4.73% to Rs 56.40 croreNet Loss of Adani Green Energy (UP) reported to Rs 19.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 13.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.73% to Rs 56.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 59.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales56.4059.20 -5 OPM %46.68100.74 -PBDT-8.34-3.74 -123 PBT-23.98-18.90 -27 NP-19.66-13.52 -45
