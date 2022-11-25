Vindhya Telelinks Ltd Spurts 2.64%

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd has added 25.27% over last one month compared to 3.89% gain in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 4.7% rise in the SENSEX

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd gained 2.64% today to trade at Rs 1660. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.27% to quote at 1817.27. The index is up 3.89 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Optiemus Infracom Ltd increased 0.89% and Tejas Networks Ltd added 0.88% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index went down 4.61 % over last one year compared to the 6.03% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vindhya Telelinks Ltd has added 25.27% over last one month compared to 3.89% gain in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 4.7% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 66 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2107 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1688.65 on 18 Nov 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 849 on 17 Jun 2022.

