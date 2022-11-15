Virescent Renewable Energy Trust reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.74 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 76.27% to Rs 111.44 croreNet profit of Virescent Renewable Energy Trust reported to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 50.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 76.27% to Rs 111.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 63.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales111.4463.22 76 OPM %79.5934.04 -PBDT55.67-21.64 LP PBT5.73-50.26 LP NP3.74-50.37 LP
