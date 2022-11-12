JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

JPT Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Virgo Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 228.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 97.41% to Rs 57.96 crore

Net profit of Virgo Polymers (India) rose 228.57% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 97.41% to Rs 57.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales57.9629.36 97 OPM %2.552.66 -PBDT0.820.48 71 PBT0.540.20 170 NP0.460.14 229

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 14:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU