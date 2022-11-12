Virgo Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 228.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 97.41% to Rs 57.96 crore

Net profit of Virgo Polymers (India) rose 228.57% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 97.41% to Rs 57.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.57.9629.362.552.660.820.480.540.200.460.14

