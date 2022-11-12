Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 5.08% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 14.65% to Rs 619.97 croreNet profit of Banco Products (India) rose 5.08% to Rs 51.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 49.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.65% to Rs 619.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 540.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales619.97540.73 15 OPM %9.5414.92 -PBDT68.0479.89 -15 PBT56.3071.79 -22 NP51.7349.23 5
