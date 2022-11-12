Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 5.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.65% to Rs 619.97 crore

Net profit of Banco Products (India) rose 5.08% to Rs 51.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 49.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.65% to Rs 619.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 540.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.619.97540.739.5414.9268.0479.8956.3071.7951.7349.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)