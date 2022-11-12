JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 5.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 14.65% to Rs 619.97 crore

Net profit of Banco Products (India) rose 5.08% to Rs 51.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 49.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.65% to Rs 619.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 540.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales619.97540.73 15 OPM %9.5414.92 -PBDT68.0479.89 -15 PBT56.3071.79 -22 NP51.7349.23 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 14:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU