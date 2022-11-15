Virtual Global Education standalone net profit rises 450.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Virtual Global Education rose 450.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales00.03 -100 OPM %0-566.67 -PBDT0.240.07 243 PBT0.220.04 450 NP0.220.04 450
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
