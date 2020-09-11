Visa Steel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 46.38 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 53.01% to Rs 98.03 croreNet Loss of Visa Steel reported to Rs 46.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 45.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 53.01% to Rs 98.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 208.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales98.03208.62 -53 OPM %-12.93-4.64 -PBDT-14.31-11.30 -27 PBT-46.38-45.33 -2 NP-46.38-45.33 -2
