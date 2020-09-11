Comfort Fincap consolidated net profit rises 315.63% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 103.29% to Rs 3.09 crore

Net profit of Comfort Fincap rose 315.63% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 103.29% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3.091.5289.6473.032.210.622.210.621.330.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)