Comfort Fincap consolidated net profit rises 315.63% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 103.29% to Rs 3.09 croreNet profit of Comfort Fincap rose 315.63% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 103.29% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.091.52 103 OPM %89.6473.03 -PBDT2.210.62 256 PBT2.210.62 256 NP1.330.32 316
