Visesh Infotecnics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
W S Industries (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.16 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Electrotherm (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.97 crore in the September 2022 quarter
India Radiators reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Twenty First Century Management Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.66 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sharpline Broadcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.55 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.10 croreNet Loss of Visesh Infotecnics reported to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.100.10 0 OPM %-340.00-420.00 -PBDT-0.310.35 PL PBT-1.20-0.54 -122 NP-1.04-0.43 -142
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU