Cupid Trades & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter
National Fertilizer reports consolidated net profit of Rs 554.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 99.10% to Rs 10137.34 crore

Net profit of National Fertilizer reported to Rs 554.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 23.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 99.10% to Rs 10137.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5091.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10137.345091.71 99 OPM %8.901.77 -PBDT841.3764.50 1204 PBT751.74-20.17 LP NP554.03-23.08 LP

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:44 IST

