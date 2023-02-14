National Fertilizer reports consolidated net profit of Rs 554.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mirza International consolidated net profit rises 31.10% in the December 2022 quarter
Indian Oil Corporation announces cessation of director
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.30 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Baron Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 320.28% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 99.10% to Rs 10137.34 croreNet profit of National Fertilizer reported to Rs 554.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 23.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 99.10% to Rs 10137.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5091.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales10137.345091.71 99 OPM %8.901.77 -PBDT841.3764.50 1204 PBT751.74-20.17 LP NP554.03-23.08 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU