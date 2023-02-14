National Fertilizer reports consolidated net profit of Rs 554.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 99.10% to Rs 10137.34 crore

Net profit of National Fertilizer reported to Rs 554.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 23.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 99.10% to Rs 10137.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5091.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.10137.345091.718.901.77841.3764.50751.74-20.17554.03-23.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)