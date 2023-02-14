Available Finance consolidated net profit declines 26.65% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.76% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Available Finance declined 26.65% to Rs 27.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 36.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.76% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.150.1766.6764.710.100.120.100.1227.0536.88

