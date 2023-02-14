JUST IN
Available Finance consolidated net profit declines 26.65% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.76% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Available Finance declined 26.65% to Rs 27.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 36.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.76% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.150.17 -12 OPM %66.6764.71 -PBDT0.100.12 -17 PBT0.100.12 -17 NP27.0536.88 -27

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:44 IST

