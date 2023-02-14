Vishvprabha Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 86.15% to Rs 0.09 croreNet Loss of Vishvprabha Ventures reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 86.15% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.090.65 -86 OPM %-77.78-49.23 -PBDT-0.07-0.23 70 PBT-0.11-0.26 58 NP-0.11-0.25 56
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
