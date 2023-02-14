Zee Entertainment Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 91.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.07% to Rs 2111.18 crore

Net profit of Zee Entertainment Enterprises declined 91.86% to Rs 24.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 298.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 0.07% to Rs 2111.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2112.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2111.182112.6416.2722.44346.43488.89255.18429.4724.31298.73

