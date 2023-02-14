Vistar Amar standalone net profit declines 26.67% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.35% to Rs 20.93 croreNet profit of Vistar Amar declined 26.67% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 20.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.9322.35 -6 OPM %8.9811.45 -PBDT1.872.56 -27 PBT1.762.41 -27 NP1.321.80 -27
