Vistar Amar standalone net profit declines 26.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.35% to Rs 20.93 crore

Net profit of Vistar Amar declined 26.67% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 20.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.20.9322.358.9811.451.872.561.762.411.321.80

