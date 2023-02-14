Veer Energy & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 225.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.73% to Rs 1.97 crore

Net profit of Veer Energy & Infrastructure rose 225.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.73% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.971.3910.152.160.620.370.430.120.390.12

