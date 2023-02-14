JUST IN
Vitesse Agro standalone net profit declines 96.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.64% to Rs 4.47 crore

Net profit of Vitesse Agro declined 96.55% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.64% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.474.84 -8 OPM %1.349.09 -PBDT0.060.44 -86 PBT0.010.39 -97 NP0.010.29 -97

February 14 2023

