Vitesse Agro standalone net profit declines 96.55% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vitesse Agro reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2022 quarter
Vitesse Agro standalone net profit declines 94.74% in the September 2022 quarter
Neogen Chemicals gains after ICRA assigns 'A/Stable' rating to LT debt
M P Agro Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Volumes jump at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter
-
Sales decline 7.64% to Rs 4.47 croreNet profit of Vitesse Agro declined 96.55% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.64% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.474.84 -8 OPM %1.349.09 -PBDT0.060.44 -86 PBT0.010.39 -97 NP0.010.29 -97
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU