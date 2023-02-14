Vitesse Agro standalone net profit declines 96.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.64% to Rs 4.47 crore

Net profit of Vitesse Agro declined 96.55% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.64% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4.474.841.349.090.060.440.010.390.010.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)