Cox & Kings Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bayer CropScience Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 July 2019.

Cox & Kings Ltd tumbled 4.86% to Rs 31.35 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 58824 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bayer CropScience Ltd crashed 3.14% to Rs 3284.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 526 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 438 shares in the past one month.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd lost 3.05% to Rs 592.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd slipped 3.04% to Rs 83. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14068 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6544 shares in the past one month.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd corrected 2.86% to Rs 139.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2118 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43496 shares in the past one month.

