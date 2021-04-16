Volumes spurt at DCM Shriram Ltd counter

DCM Shriram Ltd registered volume of 31.2 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 20.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.54 lakh shares

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd, Wipro Ltd, Angel Broking Ltd, Computer Age Management Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 April 2021.

DCM Shriram Ltd registered volume of 31.2 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 20.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.54 lakh shares. The stock rose 17.04% to Rs.649.90. Volumes stood at 3.42 lakh shares in the last session.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd recorded volume of 68.29 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.00 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.28% to Rs.92.65. Volumes stood at 6.82 lakh shares in the last session.

Wipro Ltd witnessed volume of 908.43 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 162.86 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.03% to Rs.469.60. Volumes stood at 267.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Angel Broking Ltd clocked volume of 8.95 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.64 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.07% to Rs.330.05. Volumes stood at 76573 shares in the last session.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd clocked volume of 2.69 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 60274 shares. The stock gained 5.65% to Rs.1,959.00. Volumes stood at 71494 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)