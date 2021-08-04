Vodafone Idea Ltd Falls 3.65%

Vodafone Idea Ltd has lost 21.65% over last one month compared to 5.64% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 2.52% rise in the SENSEX

Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 3.65% today to trade at Rs 7.13. The S&P BSE Telecom index is down 0.95% to quote at 1459.02. The index is up 5.64 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Airtel Ltd decreased 1.24% and Tata Communications Ltd lost 0.88% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 14.93 % over last one year compared to the 43.84% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vodafone Idea Ltd has lost 21.65% over last one month compared to 5.64% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 2.52% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 269.6 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 819.24 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 13.8 on 15 Jan 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 6.95 on 04 Aug 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)