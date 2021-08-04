Alkem labs launches Ibuprofen and Famotidine tablets in the United States

Alkem Laboratories announced the launch of Ibuprofen and Famotidine tablets (800 mg/26.6 mg) in the United States, following an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

Ibuprofen and Famotidine tablets is AB-rated generic therapeutic equivalent version of Horizon Medicines LLC's Duexis tablets, 800 mg/26.6 mg.

This combination medication is used to relieve pain from rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis while decreasing the risk of developing an ulcer from Ibuprofen use.

"This is the first generic approval of Duexis tablets, 800 mg/26.6 mg by the US FDA. The launch is a subject of ongoing litigation, the company said in a statement.

The announcement was made before market hours today, 4 August 2021.

Alkem is a pharmaceutical company with global operations. The company produces branded generics, generic drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and nutraceuticals, which it markets in India and International markets.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported 27.1% increase in net profit to Rs 240 crore on 7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2192.2 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

The company's board will meet on 6 August 2021 to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended on 30 June 2021.

