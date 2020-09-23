Vodafone Idea Ltd Slides 4.68%, S&P BSE Telecom index Shed 2.63%

Vodafone Idea Ltd has added 7.48% over last one month compared to 11.98% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 2.08% drop in the SENSEX

Vodafone Idea Ltd fell 4.68% today to trade at Rs 9.77. The S&P BSE Telecom index is down 2.63% to quote at 1101.94. The index is down 11.98 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Airtel Ltd decreased 3.18% and GTPL Hathway Ltd lost 2.48% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 18.02 % over last one year compared to the 2.82% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Vodafone Idea Ltd has added 7.48% over last one month compared to 11.98% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 2.08% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 145.3 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1234.09 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 13.45 on 04 Sep 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2.61 on 15 Nov 2019.

