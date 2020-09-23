Sun Pharma announces launch of ILUMYA

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and its subsidiaries and/or associate companies today announced the launch of ILUMYA (tildrakizumab) for treatment of Plaque Psoriasis in Japan.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and its subsidiaries and/or associate companies today announced that its wholly-owned Japanese subsidiary has launched ILUMYA Subcutaneous Injection 100 mg Syringe (Nonproprietary name: tildrakizumab (genetical recombination), ILUMYA) in Japan for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in adult patients who have an inadequate response to conventional therapies.

ILUMYA is a humanized lgG1/k monoclonal antibody designed to selectively bind to the p19 subunit of IL23 and inhibit its interaction with the IL-23 receptor, leading to inhibition of the release of proinflammatory cytokines and chemokines

Junichi Nakamichi, Country Head, Sun Pharma Japan, said, this is an important milestone for Sun Pharma as it expands its product portfolio in Japan.

Sun Pharma is the world's fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company and India's top pharmaceutical company.

