Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd, Bhageria Industries Ltd, Nila Spaces Ltd and Vivimed Labs Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 January 2019.
Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd tumbled 19.95% to Rs 66 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 34464 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8658 shares in the past one month.
Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd crashed 10.75% to Rs 132.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 155 shares in the past one month.
Bhageria Industries Ltd lost 10.14% to Rs 269. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16281 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2057 shares in the past one month.
Nila Spaces Ltd slipped 9.95% to Rs 3.53. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.82 lakh shares in the past one month.
Vivimed Labs Ltd plummeted 9.04% to Rs 24.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38785 shares in the past one month.
