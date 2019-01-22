Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd, Bhageria Industries Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 January 2019.

tumbled 19.95% to Rs 66 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 34464 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8658 shares in the past one month.

crashed 10.75% to Rs 132.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 155 shares in the past one month.

lost 10.14% to Rs 269. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16281 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2057 shares in the past one month.

slipped 9.95% to Rs 3.53. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

plummeted 9.04% to Rs 24.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38785 shares in the past one month.

