Voltas Ltd Slips 5.81%, S&P BSE Consumer Durables index Shed 1.33%

Voltas Ltd has lost 3.92% over last one month compared to 6.93% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.7% rise in the SENSEX

Voltas Ltd fell 5.81% today to trade at Rs 1176.8. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 1.33% to quote at 43253.01. The index is up 6.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Amber Enterprises India Ltd decreased 2.17% and Bajaj Electricals Ltd lost 1.25% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 76.5 % over last one year compared to the 50.31% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Voltas Ltd has lost 3.92% over last one month compared to 6.93% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.7% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 39593 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 34559 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1356.9 on 19 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 681.65 on 20 Oct 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)