Voltas reports consolidated net loss of Rs 110.38 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.86% to Rs 1982.27 croreNet loss of Voltas reported to Rs 110.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 95.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.86% to Rs 1982.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1772.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1982.271772.06 12 OPM %2.216.98 -PBDT67.98148.77 -54 PBT56.93139.07 -59 NP-110.3895.98 PL
