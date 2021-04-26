Volumes spurt at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd registered volume of 3.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18949 shares

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd, Fine Organic Industries Ltd, J K Cements Ltd, Affle India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 April 2021.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd registered volume of 3.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18949 shares. The stock rose 6.04% to Rs.794.85. Volumes stood at 11901 shares in the last session.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 11.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.20% to Rs.762.60. Volumes stood at 6.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd saw volume of 4.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 56062 shares. The stock dropped 0.58% to Rs.2,529.95. Volumes stood at 34110 shares in the last session.

J K Cements Ltd witnessed volume of 1.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30717 shares. The stock dropped 0.76% to Rs.2,783.00. Volumes stood at 65020 shares in the last session.

Affle India Ltd saw volume of 1.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34000 shares. The stock increased 4.87% to Rs.5,639.65. Volumes stood at 28808 shares in the last session.

