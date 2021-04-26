Volumes spurt at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Hatsun Agro Product opens its 3000th retail outlet in Khargar, Navi Mumbai
Hatsun Agro gains on starting commercial production at new Maharashtra plant
Board of Hatsun Agro Product approves proposal to work with SOL, Italy
Board of Hatsun Agro Products approves setting up diary plant in Andhra Pradesh
Volumes jump at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter
-
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd registered volume of 3.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18949 shares
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd, Fine Organic Industries Ltd, J K Cements Ltd, Affle India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 April 2021.
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd registered volume of 3.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18949 shares. The stock rose 6.04% to Rs.794.85. Volumes stood at 11901 shares in the last session.
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 11.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.20% to Rs.762.60. Volumes stood at 6.38 lakh shares in the last session.
Fine Organic Industries Ltd saw volume of 4.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 56062 shares. The stock dropped 0.58% to Rs.2,529.95. Volumes stood at 34110 shares in the last session.
J K Cements Ltd witnessed volume of 1.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30717 shares. The stock dropped 0.76% to Rs.2,783.00. Volumes stood at 65020 shares in the last session.
Affle India Ltd saw volume of 1.33 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34000 shares. The stock increased 4.87% to Rs.5,639.65. Volumes stood at 28808 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU