Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 26.77 points or 0.98% at 2772.4 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.31%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 2.27%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.6%),Sobha Ltd (up 1.33%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.31%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.95%), DLF Ltd (up 0.79%), and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.58%).

On the other hand, Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.1%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.02%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 337.99 or 0.64% at 52822.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 95.1 points or 0.6% at 15817.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 172.06 points or 0.67% at 25739.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 30.62 points or 0.39% at 7938.27.

On BSE,1998 shares were trading in green, 719 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

