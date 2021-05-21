IIFL Securities Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, HFCL Ltd, Safari Industries (India) Ltd and JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 May 2021.

IIFL Securities Ltd soared 14.17% to Rs 71.7 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd spiked 10.60% to Rs 827.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 93013 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22501 shares in the past one month.

HFCL Ltd surged 9.57% to Rs 48.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 42.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Safari Industries (India) Ltd exploded 8.90% to Rs 631. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2398 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1107 shares in the past one month.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd rose 7.99% to Rs 504.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29366 shares in the past one month.

